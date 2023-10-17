Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Silves, Portugal

8 room house with forest view in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
8 room house with forest view
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 686 m²
Floor 1/2
Farm located in the "Barrocal" Algarve region area, in the S.B. de Messines, with easy and t…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Contemporary style villa located on the outskirts of Silves. Set on a 5.800m2 plot complete…
€2,45M
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Silves, Portugal
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
A typical Portuguese farmhouse, with some traditional features this is the ideal property in…
€298,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Silves, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
€540,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 726 m²
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
€595,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the & …
€550,000

