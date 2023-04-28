Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
2
Azeitao
1
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra
1
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
1
Setúbal
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villa in Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
Villa 3 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
180 m²
€ 337,500
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir