Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Setúbal
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Setúbal, Portugal
Townhouse
Setúbal, Portugal
190 m²
€ 589,000
A magnificent complex of townhouses is located on the Troy Peninsula next to the Atlantic Oc…

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir