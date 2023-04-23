Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
Setúbal
3
Alcacer do Sal e Santa Susana
1
Alcochete
1
Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
1
Azeitao
1
23 properties total found
5 room house in Setúbal, Portugal
5 room house
Setúbal, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 125 m²
€ 640,000
Located in a quiet area, this fantastic and modern 5-bedroom house is located on a 371 m2 pl…
3 room apartment in Palmela, Portugal
3 room apartment
Palmela, Portugal
140 m²
€ 315,000
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 483,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
4 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
173 m²
€ 349,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters. m, a balcony of 5 square meters. m,…
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
117 m²
€ 285,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and a balcony, …
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
85 m²
€ 280,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
1 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
70 m²
€ 650,000
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
3 room apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 670,000
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has th…
3 room apartment in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2 bath 212 m² 1 Floor
€ 645,000
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
3 room apartment in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
139 m²
€ 380,000
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
1 room apartment in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
45 m²
€ 230,000
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
4 room apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
154 m²
€ 735,000
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
Villa 3 room villa in Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvalhal, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Troy is located on the outskirts of the peninsula to the port, separated from Setubal by the…
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
200 m²
€ 565,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a terrace of 19 sq.m, located in Cesimbra, between th…
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villa in Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
125 m²
€ 495,000
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…
Townhouse in Setúbal, Portugal
Townhouse
Setúbal, Portugal
190 m²
€ 589,000
A magnificent complex of townhouses is located on the Troy Peninsula next to the Atlantic Oc…
Villa 3 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
180 m²
€ 337,500
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
