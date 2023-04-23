Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral
  5. Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires

Residential properties for sale in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal

3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 483,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
3 room apartment in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2 bath 212 m² 1 Floor
€ 645,000
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…

Properties features in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir