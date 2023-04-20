UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
Baixo Mondego
Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu
Residential properties for sale in Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
€ 565,000
2 room apartment
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
92 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 92 m2 with & nbsp; terrace of 9.70 m2 50 meters from th…
5 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
266 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 975,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
223 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,266,291
The fully renovated magnificent townhouse with 5 bedrooms and private garden is located just…
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
6/11 Floor
€ 373,510
The apartments feature high energy efficiency and luxurious finishes, as well as stunning vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
142 m²
€ 1,030,000
3 bedroom apartment, with terrace and balcony, in Campo Grande. The property comprises liv…
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 1,076,235
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
4 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath
232 m²
€ 2,517,264
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Villa 6 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
5 bath
400 m²
€ 2,330,111
A wonderful contemporary villa in Portugal, close to Lissabon; we are proud to present you t…
Apartment
Portugal, Portugal
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
Renovation project in Faro, Algarve. Guaranteed income of 4% per year Suitable for the Gold…
Properties features in Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map