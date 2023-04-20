Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Baixo Mondego
  5. Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu

Residential properties for sale in Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m²
€ 565,000
2 room apartmentin Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
2 room apartment
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
92 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 92 m2 with & nbsp; terrace of 9.70 m2 50 meters from th…
5 room apartmentin Madeira, Portugal
5 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
266 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 975,000
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Lisbon, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 223 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,266,291
The fully renovated magnificent townhouse with 5 bedrooms and private garden is located just…
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 373,510
The apartments feature high energy efficiency and luxurious finishes, as well as stunning vi…
Villa 4 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 142 m²
€ 1,030,000
3 bedroom apartment, with terrace and balcony, in Campo Grande. The property comprises liv…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,076,235
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
4 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 2,517,264
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Villa 6 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,330,111
A wonderful contemporary villa in Portugal, close to Lissabon; we are proud to present you t…
Apartmentin Portugal, Portugal
Apartment
Portugal, Portugal
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
Renovation project in Faro, Algarve. Guaranteed income of 4% per year Suitable for the Gold…

Properties features in Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
