Portugal
Centro
Baixo Vouga
Residential properties for sale in Sao Joao da Serra, Portugal
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
€ 323,817
This 2 bedroom third - floor apartment will form part of a new luxury condominium in the hea…
4 room house
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath
€ 760,000
In the middle of the Ria Formosa park, these semi-detached villas are inserted in a complex …
Townhouse 5 rooms
Loule, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 439,141
*Reduced from 450,000 to 435,000* This wonderful property is ideal as a permanent family …
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 26
€ 1,571,681
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
267 m²
€ 991,531
The exclusive penthouse is located in Marina de Lagos, Algarve, Portugal. The spacious penth…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
143 m²
€ 620,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
259 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
170 m²
€ 832,296
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
134 m²
€ 774,063
140m² Madalena 88 T3 Apartments is a new project that will be located in the very center of …
1 room apartment
Amadora, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 555,236
This lovely property is located in the prestigious golf resort of Vale do Lobo, within walki…
7 room house
Sintra, Portugal
700 m²
€ 3,605,567
The traditional house is located in Sintra, Portugal. The house is located on the northern s…
Properties features in Sao Joao da Serra, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
