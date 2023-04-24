Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sao Joao da Serra, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 323,817
This 2 bedroom third - floor apartment will form part of a new luxury condominium in the hea…
4 room house in Montenegro, Portugal
4 room house
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath
€ 760,000
In the middle of the Ria Formosa park, these semi-detached villas are inserted in a complex …
Townhouse 5 rooms in Loule, Portugal
Townhouse 5 rooms
Loule, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 439,141
*Reduced from 450,000 to 435,000* This wonderful property is ideal as a permanent family …
3 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 26
€ 1,571,681
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Portugal, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
267 m²
€ 991,531
The exclusive penthouse is located in Marina de Lagos, Algarve, Portugal. The spacious penth…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 143 m²
€ 620,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
2 room apartment in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 259 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 832,296
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
134 m²
€ 774,063
140m² Madalena 88 T3 Apartments is a new project that will be located in the very center of …
1 room apartment in Amadora, Portugal
1 room apartment
Amadora, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 555,236
This lovely property is located in the prestigious golf resort of Vale do Lobo, within walki…
7 room house in Sintra, Portugal
7 room house
Sintra, Portugal
700 m²
€ 3,605,567
The traditional house is located in Sintra, Portugal. The house is located on the northern s…

