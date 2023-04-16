Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Sao Bras de Alportel
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 201 m²
€ 457,000
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…
4 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bath 167 m²
€ 407,000
New apartment, on the second and last floor. It consists of entrance hall, service bathroo…
4 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 389,000
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the 2nd and last floor in a building …
4 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 396,000
Apartment on the 3rd and last floor of a building with 20 fractions in the initial phase of …
4 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 376,000
Apartment in initial phase of construction located on the 1st floor in a building with four …
3 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 292,000
Three bedroom apartment in early construction phase, composed of an entrance hall, three bed…
3 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 300,000
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, located on the Ground floor of building with…
3 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 304,500
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the ground floor of building with fou…
3 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 283,000
Apartment in initial phase of construction consisting of entrance hall, three bedrooms, two …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir