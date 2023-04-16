UAE
Residential properties for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
138 m²
€ 645,000
3 bedroom villa with pool and terrace São Brás de Alportel Semi-detached villa under constr…
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
267 m²
€ 597,500
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
346 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
The detached single-story house in São Brás de Alportel is on a large plot of land with plen…
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
201 m²
€ 457,000
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bath
167 m²
€ 407,000
New apartment, on the second and last floor. It consists of entrance hall, service bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bath
225 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Moradia T3 por estrear, inserida numa quinta na zona de São Brás de Alportel. Esta moradia d…
Villa 2 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
112 m²
€ 410,000
This villa is composed only of a ground floor, with an annex, garage, and a beautiful and la…
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 389,000
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the 2nd and last floor in a building …
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 396,000
Apartment on the 3rd and last floor of a building with 20 fractions in the initial phase of …
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 376,000
Apartment in initial phase of construction located on the 1st floor in a building with four …
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 292,000
Three bedroom apartment in early construction phase, composed of an entrance hall, three bed…
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 300,000
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, located on the Ground floor of building with…
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 304,500
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the ground floor of building with fou…
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
€ 283,000
Apartment in initial phase of construction consisting of entrance hall, three bedrooms, two …
Villa 3 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
1 bath
112 m²
€ 410,000
Traditional style villa, located in the typical Algarve village of São Brás de Alportel. Co…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alportel, Portugal
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alportel, Portugal
2 bath
180 m²
€ 470,000
Typical Algarvian House, situated in a quiet area. It comprises a kitchen, three bedrooms,…
4 room house
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 bath
193 m²
€ 650,000
Farm with excellent location and overlooking the mountains, with 5000 m2. Close to the quie…
Villa 9 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
295 m²
€ 450,000
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
Villa 5 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
8 bath
650 m²
€ 348,000
***Recently Reduced from 495,000*** This project currently sits as a skeleton, presenting…
Search using the map