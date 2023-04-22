Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Santo Antonio, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
120 m²
€ 611,787
Duplex Two-Bedroom T2 Apartment with an area of 120m ² Madrid Apartamentos is a new resident…
Villa 3 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 599,500
2 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 495,000
An amazing 2 bedroom penthouse apartment with 2 balconies, in a private condominium with 8 a…
6 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
6 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 104 m² 4 Floor
€ 409,967
The apartment consists of 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a kitchen complete with: - Refrigerat…
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath 113 m²
€ 448,338
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
3 room house in Ilhavo, Portugal
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,100
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
749 m²
€ 5,871,786
The house is located between the Serra da Sintra Mountains and the city of Sintra The estat…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath 317 m²
€ 856,832
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 5 room villa in Faro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Faro, Portugal
380 m²
€ 569,112
The magnificent villa is located in Santo Estevan, Faro, Portugal. Villa area 380 sq.m. 5 be…
Apartment in Porto, Portugal
Apartment
Porto, Portugal
86 m² Number of floors 2
€ 283,985
Bi-level apartment with 1 bedroom, for renovation, located in a super central and good locat…
2 room apartment in Luz de Tavira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Luz de Tavira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 295,000
An elegant, modern newly built apartment situated in Luz de Tavira, surrounded by beautiful …

Properties features in Santo Antonio, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
