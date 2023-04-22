Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Santo Antonio, Portugal

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
84 m²
€ 392,973
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 83.53m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 221 m²
€ 3,100,000
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
4 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
173 m²
€ 349,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters. m, a balcony of 5 square meters. m,…
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
68 m²
€ 688,308
One-bedroom apartment of 57m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most charming places in …
1 room apartment in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 353,954
Luxurious T1 apartment with an area of ​​34 m², located in a high-quality complex. T…
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 113 m²
€ 765,794
Large and luxury 2 bedroom apartment in centre Cascais, Portugal. This apartment in a beauti…
5 room house in Portugal, Portugal
5 room house
Portugal, Portugal
432 m²
€ 1,129,190
Wonderful estate on the south-west coast of Portugal, is about 50 km from Lisbon. The two-st…
4 room house in Portugal, Portugal
4 room house
Portugal, Portugal
3 388 m² Number of floors 2
€ 988,540
If you are looking for a large T4 ( 451 m2 ) house with a guest house ( T1, with a kitchen a…
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 133 m²
€ 650,980
A unique two and three bedroom development, currently under construction, can be found in th…
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 96 m²
€ 494,270
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 227 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 1,677,327
APARTMENTS T3 - and nbsp; LISSABON, PORTUGAL Luxury apartments in the center of Lisbon in on…
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
65 m²
€ 410,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…

