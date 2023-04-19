UAE
Tamega e Sousa
Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada
Residential properties for sale in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 595,000
One bedroom apartment with rare views of the hills and the city of Lisbon. Originally built …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
267 m²
€ 993,044
The exclusive penthouse is located in Marina de Lagos, Algarve, Portugal. The spacious penth…
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath
226 m²
€ 1,650,000
Spacious 4 bedroom duplex, with balcony, in Campo Grande. The property comprises living roo…
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
106 m²
€ 702,007
Two-bedroom T2 Apartment with an area of 106m² O Lumino is a new complex next to Campo Peque…
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
5 Floor
€ 837,109
This 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 5th floor of Block B of a gated condominium near …
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
80 m²
€ 608,926
Duplex Studio with an additional room T0 + 1 with an area of 79.50m ² overlooking the Tagoo …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
140 m²
€ 675,000
Located in the village of Carvoeiro, this luxury tourist resort overlooking the sea and the …
3 room apartment
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
167 m²
€ 735,000
Located next to Parque da Cidade and close to Foz do Douro, the Aldoar – Casas do Parque pro…
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,083,321
This wonderful home is in the small port of Kashkaish, also known as one of Portugal's best …
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
102 m²
€ 290,600
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
196 m²
€ 1,918,966
Apartments with an area of 195 m ² and a terrace of 33 m ² Odeon, a symbolic cinema in Abeni…
3 room apartment
Oliveirinha, Portugal
137 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment with attic and terrace.3 bedroom apartment with terrace, with …
Properties features in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
