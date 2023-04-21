UAE
Portugal
Centro
West
Santa Maria Maior
Villas
Villas for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
52 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
523 m²
€ 495,000
Traditional Portuguese manor house composed of three floors, on the ground floor there are t…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
193 m²
€ 1,170,000
House with land of 4590m2 and a garage of 100m2. Composed of two floors: On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
299 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
410 m²
€ 3,800,000
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
7 bath
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath
198 m²
€ 1,250,000
Recently renovated property located in one of the most sought after locations in Lagos. Th…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
295 m²
€ 2,600,000
Excellent contemporary villa with great sun exposure, located in Ferragudo just 700m from th…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
323 m²
€ 4,000,000
Outstanding location! Contemporary style villa, with high quality finishing, with large wi…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
174 m²
€ 1,895,000
Excellent villa with 4 rooms and a swimming pool, in one of the most sought area in Carvoeir…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
776 m²
€ 2,850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
350 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
664 m²
€ 2,375,000
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
7 bath
641 m²
€ 7,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
267 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
569 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 001 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
450 m²
€ 790,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 445,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
248 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
394 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
16 900 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
784 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
634 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,350,000
