  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Santa Maria Maior
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

52 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 523 m²
€ 495,000
Traditional Portuguese manor house composed of three floors, on the ground floor there are t…
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 193 m²
€ 1,170,000
House with land of 4590m2 and a garage of 100m2. Composed of two floors: On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 299 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 410 m²
€ 3,800,000
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
Villa 6 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
7 bath
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath 198 m²
€ 1,250,000
Recently renovated property located in one of the most sought after locations in Lagos. Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 295 m²
€ 2,600,000
Excellent contemporary villa with great sun exposure, located in Ferragudo just 700m from th…
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 323 m²
€ 4,000,000
Outstanding location! Contemporary style villa, with high quality finishing, with large wi…
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 174 m²
€ 1,895,000
Excellent villa with 4 rooms and a swimming pool, in one of the most sought area in Carvoeir…
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 776 m²
€ 2,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 664 m²
€ 2,375,000
Villa 6 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 641 m²
€ 7,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 267 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 569 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 2,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 001 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
11 Number of rooms 7 bath 450 m²
€ 790,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 6 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 445,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 248 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 394 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 16 900 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 784 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 634 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,350,000

Properties features in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

