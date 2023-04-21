Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 71 m²
€ 150,000
Townhouse in a state of ruin to rebuild, with approved project, in the centre of Faro. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 140 m²
€ 675,000
Located in the village of Carvoeiro, this luxury tourist resort overlooking the sea and the …
Townhouse in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 50 m²
€ 115,000
Located in the heart of the Alentejo region, this house with typical characteristics, was su…
Townhouse in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouse in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 1,090,000
Townhouse in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 260,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 525,000
Townhouse in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m²
€ 1,090,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 140 m²
€ 595,000
Luxury resort overlooking the sea and the golf courses with 32 terraced houses, 22 of them 2…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 140 m²
€ 575,000
Luxury resort overlooking the sea and the golf courses with 32 terraced houses, 22 of them 2…

