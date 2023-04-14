Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 523 m²
€ 495,000
Traditional Portuguese manor house composed of three floors, on the ground floor there are t…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 193 m²
€ 1,170,000
House with land of 4590m2 and a garage of 100m2. Composed of two floors: On the ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 71 m²
€ 150,000
Townhouse in a state of ruin to rebuild, with approved project, in the centre of Faro. The …
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 299 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
Villa 5 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 410 m²
€ 3,800,000
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
7 bath
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath 198 m²
€ 1,250,000
Recently renovated property located in one of the most sought after locations in Lagos. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 140 m²
€ 675,000
Located in the village of Carvoeiro, this luxury tourist resort overlooking the sea and the …
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 295 m²
€ 2,600,000
Excellent contemporary villa with great sun exposure, located in Ferragudo just 700m from th…
Townhousein Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 50 m²
€ 115,000
Located in the heart of the Alentejo region, this house with typical characteristics, was su…
4 room housein Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 room house
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 170 m²
€ 525,000
Contemporary style villa, consisting of two floors. Built with high quality materials, it i…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 323 m²
€ 4,000,000
Outstanding location! Contemporary style villa, with high quality finishing, with large wi…
Housein Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
House
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 15,000,000
Farm with around 80 hectares of land and an urban area of 1,680 m2, located in São Bartolome…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 174 m²
€ 1,895,000
Excellent villa with 4 rooms and a swimming pool, in one of the most sought area in Carvoeir…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 776 m²
€ 2,850,000
Townhousein Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 260,000
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 1,950,000
Townhousein Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 664 m²
€ 2,375,000
Villa 6 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 641 m²
€ 7,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 267 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 6 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 569 m²
€ 2,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 1,090,000
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 2,800,000
Townhousein Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 260,000

