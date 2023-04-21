UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
West
Santa Maria Maior
Residential properties for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Clear all
227 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
159 m²
€ 505,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
85 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent apartment, located in a quiet and familiar area, close to all kinds of services an…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
98 m²
€ 300,000
Magnificent flat with unobstructed views located near all kinds of local commerce. The apa…
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath
261 m²
€ 2,700,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 110,000
Renovated Studio in Amadora The building is in a great condition. This studio has 29.5…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
88 m²
€ 265,000
Excellent 3 bedroom flat in Agualva. Just a 7 minutes walk from the metro, this wonderland…
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
108 m²
€ 630,000
Excellent 1+1 bedroom apartment near Marquês de Pombal in Lisbon. An apartment with generou…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
112 m²
€ 820,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
79 m²
€ 580,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
174 m²
€ 1,510,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
208 m²
€ 2,760,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
79 m²
€ 560,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
109 m²
€ 805,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
118 m²
€ 850,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
109 m²
€ 790,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
45 m²
€ 220,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
133 m²
€ 640,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
128 m²
€ 665,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
143 m²
€ 620,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
128 m²
€ 710,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
128 m²
€ 740,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
133 m²
€ 580,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map