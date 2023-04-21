Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

227 properties total found
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 505,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent apartment, located in a quiet and familiar area, close to all kinds of services an…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 98 m²
€ 300,000
Magnificent flat with unobstructed views located near all kinds of local commerce. The apa…
4 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath 261 m²
€ 2,700,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 110,000
Renovated Studio in Amadora The building is in a great condition. This studio has 29.5…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 88 m²
€ 265,000
Excellent 3 bedroom flat in Agualva. Just a 7 minutes walk from the metro, this wonderland…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 108 m²
€ 630,000
Excellent 1+1 bedroom apartment near Marquês de Pombal in Lisbon. An apartment with generou…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 112 m²
€ 820,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 79 m²
€ 580,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 174 m²
€ 1,510,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
4 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 208 m²
€ 2,760,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 79 m²
€ 560,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 109 m²
€ 805,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 118 m²
€ 850,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 109 m²
€ 790,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 45 m²
€ 220,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 133 m²
€ 640,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 128 m²
€ 665,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 143 m²
€ 620,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 128 m²
€ 710,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 128 m²
€ 740,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 133 m²
€ 580,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…

