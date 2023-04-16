Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Residential properties for sale in Sacavem, Portugal

Duplex 3 bedroomsin Portela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Portela, Portugal
170 m²
€ 1,090,000
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
2 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
94 m²
€ 565,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
1 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
56 m²
€ 350,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
2 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
87 m²
€ 590,000
This luxurious & nbsp; apartment is located in the center of the Parques das Nac & otilde; e…
1 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
64 m²
€ 560,000
Apartments комплекса  Martinhal Residences will have a typology from 1 to 4 bedrooms, a…
