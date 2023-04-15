Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Quarteira, Portugal

Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
8 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,280,000
The modern villa is located in the suburb of Vilamora, Algarve. In the house - living room e…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 m²
€ 995,000
Exclusive villa located within walking distance of the new Hilton Hotel and Pinal Golf Cour…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 m²
€ 890,000
Beautiful villa overlooking the city and ocean located in the suburbs of Vilamora, Algarve …
Villa 6 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
380 m²
€ 2,500,000
A chic villa in modern style is located in pine forest in Algarve, Portugal. Villa area 380 …
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
767 m²
€ 1,250,000
The luxury villa is located in Vilamura, Portugal. The villa is 767 sq.m. 4 spacious bedroom…
