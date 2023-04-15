Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 500,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 122 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a balcony & nbsp; an a…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
1 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 520,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 107 square meters.m with a garden of 46 square mete…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,950,000
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
