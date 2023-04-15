Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Quarteira

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Quarteira, Portugal

11 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf viewin Quarteira, Portugal
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf view
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 539,950
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
8 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,280,000
The modern villa is located in the suburb of Vilamora, Algarve. In the house - living room e…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 m²
€ 995,000
Exclusive villa located within walking distance of the new Hilton Hotel and Pinal Golf Cour…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 m²
€ 890,000
Beautiful villa overlooking the city and ocean located in the suburbs of Vilamora, Algarve …
Villa 6 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
380 m²
€ 2,500,000
A chic villa in modern style is located in pine forest in Algarve, Portugal. Villa area 380 …
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
767 m²
€ 1,250,000
The luxury villa is located in Vilamura, Portugal. The villa is 767 sq.m. 4 spacious bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 190,000
A lovely one bedroom apartment for sale in Vilamoura situated in a private condominium close…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir