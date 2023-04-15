Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Quarteira
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

81 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
3 room housein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 144 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Semi-detached villa with 3 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with swimming pool and…
Villa 5 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 2 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 645,000
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
Villa 3 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
Excellent villa T3 +1, golf front, facing south, with an excellent patio, swimming pool, and…
3 room housein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 265 m²
€ 700,000
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, all en-suite, recently renovated and located very close to the Pe…
Villa 3 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
Villa 5 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 257 m²
€ 900,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 319 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 355 m²
€ 875,000
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 375 m²
€ 890,000
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 555 m²
€ 1,230,000
Townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
1 886 m²
Price on request
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 107 m²
€ 404,700
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 129 m²
€ 499,400
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 400,700
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 129 m²
€ 502,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m²
€ 862,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 860,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 860,000
