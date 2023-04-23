Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Vila Franca de Xira

Residential properties for sale in Povoa de Santa Iria e Forte da Casa, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
3 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
133 m²
€ 981,122
Apartment T3 with an area of 133 m ², with a balcony of 50 m ² and 2 parking spaces in the n…
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
185 m²
€ 1,356,200
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 486,559
Modern, comfortable apartments are located in the traditional historic district of Lisbon, n…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
85 m²
€ 359,026
One-bedroom apartment + an additional room of 85m² and a veranda of 14m² Campo 292 is a new …
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
133 m²
€ 1,072,500
The Promenade & nbsp; building is located & nbsp; in a privileged location next to Cais do S…
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
144 m²
€ 944,574
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 144m ² and a veranda 16m ² Vale do Pereiro, one o…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
5 room house in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
5 room house
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 895,000
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
114 m²
€ 365,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in AveiroComprising living room, equipped kitchen, 2 bathrooms…
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 660,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
49 m²
€ 484,840
One-bedroom apartment of 48.64m² and a terrace of 27.88m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new r…

Properties features in Povoa de Santa Iria e Forte da Casa, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir