  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa

Pool Residential properties for sale in Porto, Portugal

Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
31
Porto
28
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
11
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
10
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
7
Vila Nova de Gaia
6
Foz do Sousa e Covelo
4
Gondomar
3
9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
143 m²
€ 725,000
Villa 3 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
187 m²
€ 1,025,000
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m, with parking, a garden of 54 sq.m and 2 balc…
2 room apartmentin Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
115 m²
€ 259,000
2 room apartmentin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
127 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
165 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, 132 sq.m, with a terrace of 28 sq.m, one parking space and a pant…
1 room apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
28 m²
€ 350,000
The project from the Mercan group meets the terms of the Portugal's reduced Gold Visa progra…
3 room apartmentin Gondomar, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gondomar, Portugal
226 m²
€ 680,000
Luxury apartments are located in Gondomar, near one of the most beautiful cities in Porto, …
3 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
183 m²
€ 606,000
The magnificent apartments are located in the north of Portugal, in one of its most picture…
3 room apartmentin Foz do Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
186 m²
€ 550,000
These beautiful apartments are located in Vila Nova di Gaya, the satellite city of Porto, wh…

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
