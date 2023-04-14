Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Porto, Portugal

2 room Studio apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m²
€ 32,000,000
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center…
2 room Studio apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath 91 m² 1 Floor
€ 420,500,000
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
2 room Studio apartmentin Porto, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartment with…
1 room studio apartmentin Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000   Studio apartm…
1 room studio apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 508,250
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of ​​Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/4 Floor
€ 356,800
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
1 room studio apartmentin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/4 Floor
€ 612,080
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
1 room studio apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/6 Floor
€ 245,000
Studio+1 apartment 300m from Aliados Metro Station! This practical apartment has a gross …

