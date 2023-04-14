Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Porto, Portugal

Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
29
Porto
26
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
11
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
6
Vila Nova de Gaia
5
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
4
Cidade da Maia
2
Gondomar
2
14 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Porto, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 355 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Triplex with 3 bedrooms of 257 m2, in a gated community, with a private rooftop pool, 3 gara…
3 room apartmentin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
157 m²
€ 555,000
3 room apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² 2 Floor
€ 795,000
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Mari…
1 room apartmentin Francelos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
67 m²
€ 360,000
2 room apartmentin Francelos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
114 m²
€ 488,000
3 room apartmentin Arcozelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Arcozelo, Portugal
131 m²
€ 215,000
2 room apartmentin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
127 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartmentin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 600,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms on the first line by the ocean & nbsp; in Matosinhos Sul. T…
3 room apartmentin Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
3 room apartment
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
151 m²
€ 527,394
Newlyweds apartment, located in the Matosinhos Sul zone, next to & nbsp; Foz do Douro. This …
Apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
39 m² 2 Floor
€ 202,000
The magnificent and modern complex, located on the banks of the Dourou River, in the histori…
Apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
79 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 435,000
The magnificent and modern complex, located on the banks of the Dourou River, in the histori…
3 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
244 m²
€ 1,129,000
An expansive word that describes these apartments as best as possible Beautiful apartment l…
4 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
4 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
280 m²
€ 1,000,000
Wonderful apartments are located in Porto - one of the most beautiful cities of the country,…
3 room apartmentin Foz do Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
186 m²
€ 550,000
These beautiful apartments are located in Vila Nova di Gaya, the satellite city of Porto, wh…

