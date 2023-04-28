Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Perafita Lavra e Santa Cruz do Bispo
  6. Perafita
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Perafita, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Perafita, Portugal
3 room apartment
Perafita, Portugal
146 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment in the new Aldeia do Paraiso complex, located & nbsp; in a quiet residential area,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir