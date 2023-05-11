Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Portugal

Centro
9
Algarve
5
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
4
North
4
Loule
3
Quarteira
3
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
€ 2,778,000
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in West, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Area 857 m²
€ 7,950,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
€ 1,395,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 356 m²
€ 3,250,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
€ 5,095,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
€ 3,390,000

