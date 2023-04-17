Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Olhao, Portugal

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath 63 m²
€ 285,000
Traditional townhouse recently refurbished in the centre of Olhão, near the main avenue of t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
110 m²
€ 210,000
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
3 room townhousein Olhao, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Olhao, Portugal
3 bath 102 m²
€ 450,000
Townhouse under construction, straight lines, with gross area of 178m2. Consisting of two f…

