Residential properties for sale in Oleiros, Portugal

apartments
28
houses
15
43 properties total found
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€750,000
3 room house with balcony, with sea view, with park in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with balcony, with sea view, with park
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
€3,90M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€575,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€575,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€1,35M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 3/1
€600,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€1,45M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€1,65M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 3/1
€575,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€550,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 2/2
€2,40M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€1,55M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€1,55M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€2,40M
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Floor 4/1
€1,75M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€1,10M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Floor 6/1
€3,30M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€798,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€765,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
€635,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/1
€655,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
€635,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
€1,10M
4 room house with balcony, supermarket, with BBQ area in Madeira, Portugal
4 room house with balcony, supermarket, with BBQ area
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 4
€650,000
3 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
€520,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 3/1
€650,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€755,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€739,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€739,000

