Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Oeiras

Lake Residential properties for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
9
Oeiras
8
Alges Linda-a-Velha e Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo
3
Carnaxide
1
Carnaxide e Queijas
1
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…

Properties features in Oeiras, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir