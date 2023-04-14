Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in North, Portugal

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
143 m²
€ 725,000
Villa 3 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
187 m²
€ 1,025,000
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m, with parking, a garden of 54 sq.m and 2 balc…
3 room apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
131 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartmentin Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
115 m²
€ 259,000
2 room apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
60 m²
€ 230,000
1 room apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 2 Floor
€ 430,000
Apartment with a total area of 53.8m2 in the Historic Centre of Porto. It is located in a…
2 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 143 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,180,000
Duplex T2 with a total area of 143.9 m2 in the historical center of Porto. It is located …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Porto, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 355 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Triplex with 3 bedrooms of 257 m2, in a gated community, with a private rooftop pool, 3 gara…
4 room apartmentin Cidade da Maia, Portugal
4 room apartment
Cidade da Maia, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 227 m² 5 Floor
€ 462,000
4 bedroom apartment with 156.5 m2 with a 70.5 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, inserted in t…
3 room apartmentin Cidade da Maia, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cidade da Maia, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m² 4 Floor
€ 349,000
3 bedroom apartment with 134 m2 with a 21.3 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, inserted in the…
4 room housein Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 room house
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 408 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Excellent house with beautiful views, fully renovated. The total area of the house is 408…
2 room Studio apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m²
€ 32,000,000
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center…
2 room Studio apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath 91 m² 1 Floor
€ 420,500,000
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
3 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2 Floor
€ 870,000
Excellent 3- bedroom apartment with a living area of 165 m2 in the prestigious complex J. Ca…
2 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m²
€ 331,000
2 bedroom apartment under construction in Paranhos, a total area of 103 m2, which is divided…
3 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 421,000
Three-bedroom apartment under construction in Paranhos, a total area of 126 m2, which is div…
1 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 4 Floor
€ 425,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 This 1-bedroom apartm…
1 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 4 Floor
€ 405,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 This 1-bedroom apartm…
3 room apartmentin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
157 m²
€ 555,000
3 room apartmentin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² 2 Floor
€ 795,000
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Mari…
2 room Studio apartmentin Porto, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartment with…
1 room studio apartmentin Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000   Studio apartm…
3 room apartmentin Gondomar, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gondomar, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² 1 Floor
€ 179,900
Apartment with excellent finishes with a total area of 116.25m2, which in turn is shared: -…
Housein Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
House
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
236 m²
€ 700,000
The project is located near Porto International Airport and a 15-minute drive from the city …
3 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 235 m² 3 Floor
€ 425,000
A 3-bedroom apartment of 118 m2 with a garage. Located just 650 meters from the Polo Univer…
5 room housein Mindelo, Portugal
5 room house
Mindelo, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
House with 5 bedrooms and a plot of 990 m2, located in Mindelo near the metro station, the b…
7 room housein Amarante, Portugal
7 room house
Amarante, Portugal
9 Number of rooms 6 bath 541 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
1 room apartmentin Francelos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
67 m²
€ 360,000
2 room apartmentin Francelos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
114 m²
€ 488,000
3 room apartmentin Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
3 room apartment
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
167 m²
€ 735,000
Located next to Parque da Cidade and close to Foz do Douro, the Aldoar – Casas do Parque pro…

