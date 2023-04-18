Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Moncarapacho e Fuseta, Portugal

5 room apartmentin Estoi, Portugal
5 room apartment
Estoi, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms…
4 room housein Estoi, Portugal
4 room house
Estoi, Portugal
3 bath 281 m²
€ 580,000
Lovely Semi-detached with swimming pool, situated in a prestigious residential area in the p…
Villa 6 room villain Estoi, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Estoi, Portugal
7 bath
€ 5,850,000
This outstanding residence is set in the countryside and ensures absolute privacy and discre…
Villa 6 room villain Estoi, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Estoi, Portugal
3 bath 450 m²
€ 790,000
Villa with 6 Bedrooms, 2 kitchens and 4 bathrooms, with swimming pool and a wonderful view o…

