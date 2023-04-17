Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
105 m²
€ 605,115
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 square meters. m, terrace 15 sqm, 2 parking spa…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
8 422 m²
€ 542,205
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
210 m²
€ 599,500
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
1 room studio apartmentin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/6 Floor
€ 235,240
Studio+1 apartment 300m from Aliados Metro Station! This practical apartment has a gross …
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 66 m²
€ 175,000
Comprising 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and electric shutters, one of the bedrooms has a…
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
77 m²
€ 557,648
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 76.95m² overlooking the Tejo River. Azure is a resi…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 256,565
Excellent apartment with 2 rooms and magnificent sea views with enormous South-facing terrac…
2 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
72 m²
€ 374,546
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 72.38m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
Villa 3 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath
€ 1,125,000
Modern villa near the Albufeira Marina, within walking distance to all the main services, wi…
Apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
€ 585,000
Fantastic new duplex apartment with 2 rooms and river views, in the heart of Chiado, in Lisb…
Villa 3 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bath 169 m²
€ 590,000
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
2 room apartmentin Ericeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Ericeira, Portugal
2 bath 134 m² 1 Floor
€ 410,071
2 Bedroom Apartment to Buy in Ericeira, Portugal Ericeira, is a village recognized at Eur…

