Seaview Apartments for Sale in Marvila, Portugal

1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
€ 510,000
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp…
3 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
€ 1,090,000
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp…
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
€ 510,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€ 410,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
3 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€ 805,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is locateded on the bank of the river of Tagus and in t…
4 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
4 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
€ 1,250,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
€ 660,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…

Properties features in Marvila, Portugal

