Seaview Villas for Sale in Madeira, Portugal

13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
294 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Nuns Valley, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Nuns Valley, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedr…
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   …
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
412 m²
€ 638,000
“ Villas Boa Nova & rdquo; & nbsp; is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and …
Villa 3 room villa in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
240 m²
€ 550,000
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz, Portugal
372 m²
€ 850,000
The villa is located in a quiet area & nbsp; with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic…
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
332 m²
€ 625,000
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in & nbsp; The first floor…
Villa 4 room villa in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
285 m²
€ 600,000
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper & nbsp; floor there are three bedrooms with bathroo…
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
875 m²
€ 840,000
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates & nbsp; is located on the slope of Func…
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
1 000 m²
€ 785,000
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the & nbsp; landscape garden.…
Villa 3 room villa in Canico, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Canico, Portugal
440 m²
€ 550,000
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
871 m²
€ 2,500,000
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and & nbsp; ocean & nbs…

