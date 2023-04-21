Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Madeira

Pool Residential properties for sale in Madeira, Portugal

Santa Cruz
2
Calheta
1
Canico
1
Ribeira Brava
1
25 properties total found
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
172 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
156 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
87 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
294 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
210 m²
€ 1,300,000
Savoy Residence | Insular — is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city with …
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
191 m²
€ 1,100,000
Savoy Residence | Insular — is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city with …
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 107 m2, with a large balcony and unique ocean views, wi…
1 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
71 m²
€ 225,000
The property is located in close proximity to the center of Funchal, it is not only a privil…
4 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
256 m²
€ 650,000
Large apartment of 4 bedrooms with an area of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the p…
5 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
5 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
266 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
205 m²
€ 580,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
255 m²
€ 680,000
4 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
256 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
167 m²
€ 430,000
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
412 m²
€ 638,000
“ Villas Boa Nova & rdquo; & nbsp; is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and …
Villa 3 room villa in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
240 m²
€ 550,000
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz, Portugal
372 m²
€ 850,000
The villa is located in a quiet area & nbsp; with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic…
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
332 m²
€ 625,000
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in & nbsp; The first floor…
Villa 4 room villa in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
285 m²
€ 600,000
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper & nbsp; floor there are three bedrooms with bathroo…
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
875 m²
€ 840,000
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates & nbsp; is located on the slope of Func…
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
112 m²
€ 395,000
Квартира  located on the top floor in a building located in the privileged complex & nb…
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
1 000 m²
€ 785,000
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the & nbsp; landscape garden.…
Villa 3 room villa in Canico, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Canico, Portugal
440 m²
€ 550,000
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…

Properties features in Madeira, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir