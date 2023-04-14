Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
35
Loule
1
Sao Clemente
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
3 room townhousein Loule, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Loule, Portugal
3 bath 192 m²
€ 690,000
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 319 m²
€ 550,000
Townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
1 886 m²
Price on request
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 107 m²
€ 404,700
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 129 m²
€ 499,400
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 400,700
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 129 m²
€ 502,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m²
€ 862,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 860,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 860,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 665,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m²
€ 880,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 539,950
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 213 m² Number of floors 3
€ 595,000
3 room townhousein Almancil, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Almancil, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m²
€ 990,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
€ 495,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 420,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 308 m²
€ 930,000
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 231 m²
€ 870,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 272 m²
€ 1,175,000

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
