Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Loule
Pool Residential properties for sale in Loule, Portugal
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 500,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 122 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a balcony & nbsp; an a…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
135 m²
€ 570,000
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 520,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 107 square meters.m with a garden of 46 square mete…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,950,000
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
