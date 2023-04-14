Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
Sao Clemente
Loule
Sao Sebastiao
143 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath 489 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
Villa 2 room villain Querenca, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Querenca, Portugal
1 bath 72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
5 room housein Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
7 bath 527 m²
€ 2,500,000
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 305 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,500
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the quiet resort 'Sa…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
251 m²
€ 695,000
3+2 bedroom villa with pool, annex and sea view - Loulé Property located on the outskirts o…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 181 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
The villa is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very quiet r…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 181 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
This townhouse is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very qu…
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,595,000
This exquisite and classic style four-bedroom villa, with panoramic sea views, is located on…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 447 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
3 room housein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 144 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Semi-detached villa with 3 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with swimming pool and…
Villa 3 room villain Vale Formoso, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
226 m²
€ 890,000
3 bedroom villa with pool 8 minutes from the beach Almancil Villa located in Almancil, 8 mi…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 7,500,000
The Villa is located on a large plot of 4700m2, less than 5 minutes from the famous Campus G…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 318 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Semi-detached houses of typology T4 in a private condominium with security, a swimming pool,…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 318 m²
€ 530,000
Semi-detached houses of typology V4 in a private condominium with security, a swimming pool,…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
2 bath
€ 890,000
This three-bedroom contemporary home is located in the popular residential area of Vale de É…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
2 bath 160 m²
€ 1,500,000
Fantastic villa located in Vale do Lobo enjoying golf views. The property comprises 3 b…
Villa 4 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
4 bath 619 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
The villa consists of two floors, and on the ground floor is the fully equipped kitchen, liv…
Villa 2 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
1 bath 69 m²
€ 128,000
Single storey villa to reconstruct renovate, including annexes, a brick oven and water tank,…
Villa 2 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
3 bath 270 m²
€ 919,000
Charming recently built villa, perched on the hilltop with unparalleled sea and country view…
Villa 5 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 5 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 3 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
Excellent villa T3 +1, golf front, facing south, with an excellent patio, swimming pool, and…
Villa 2 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 645,000
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

