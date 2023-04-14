Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
39
Sao Clemente
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 500,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 122 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a balcony & nbsp; an a…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
2 room apartmentin Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
135 m²
€ 570,000
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
1 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 520,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 107 square meters.m with a garden of 46 square mete…

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir