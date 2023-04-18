Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal

Apartmentin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Apartment
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
€ 575,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 square meters and an open terrace of 19 s…
2 room apartmentin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
90 m²
€ 550,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with river views in the Massarelos area Apartments are located in Porto…
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 231 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 855,000
Apartment with 3 - bedrooms in a new private residential complex, which will be built on the…
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 228 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 855,000
Apartment with 3 - rooms in a new private residential complex to be built on the south bank …
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 860,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms in a new residential private complex, which will be built on the s…
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 216 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 830,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms in a new residential private complex, which will be built on the s…

