Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
2
Cascais e Estoril
2
Arroios
1
Campo de Ourique
1
Misericordia
1
Santa Maria Maior
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin West, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
West, Portugal
857 m²
€ 7,950,000
The penthouse is located in the popular area of Lisbon, on the first line of the river, next…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
356 m²
€ 3,250,000
Apartment with 4 & nbsp; bedrooms with area & nbsp; 356 & nbsp; m2, with a balcony, a terrac…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
238 m²
€ 5,095,000
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
198 m²
€ 3,390,000
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir