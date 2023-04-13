Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Marvila
3
Campo de Ourique
2
Misericordia
2
Arroios
1
Belem
1
Cascais
1
Estrela
1
Sacavem
1
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
97 m²
€ 769,123
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 8m² República 95 is a residential complex loc…
Apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
€ 718,000
78 square meter apartment for sale on the island of Crete. The apartment is on the ground fl…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
155 m²
€ 956,000
Golden Grand is a residential complex in the building with & nbsp; prestigious & nbsp; histo…
2 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 355,000
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
38 m²
€ 242,991
Apartment studio with an area of 38m ² Santo Amaro 154 - is a new residential complex that w…
Villa 3 room villain Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 686,456
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   …
1 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 149,000
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 619,500
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m²
€ 565,000
1 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
83 m²
€ 436,394
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 372 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 1,500,000

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir