Pool Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

46 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
1 room apartmentin Carnaxide, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carnaxide, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
2 room apartmentin Porto Salvo, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto Salvo, Portugal
109 m²
€ 651,688
1 room apartmentin Amadora, Portugal
1 room apartment
Amadora, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
1 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
70 m²
€ 315,000
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
4 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
1 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
3 room apartmentin Alcoitao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcoitao, Portugal
136 m²
€ 1,187,240
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
1 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
66 m²
€ 420,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
139 m²
€ 720,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
170 m²
€ 960,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
2 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
134 m²
€ 925,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
1 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
92 m²
€ 895,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…
2 room apartmentin Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
133 m²
€ 795,000
This residential complex is in Campo de Ourique & nbsp; has a rooftop pool with fantastic vi…
2 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
94 m²
€ 565,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
1 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
56 m²
€ 350,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
3 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin West, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
West, Portugal
857 m²
€ 7,950,000
The penthouse is located in the popular area of Lisbon, on the first line of the river, next…
2 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
102 m²
€ 438,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
4 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
172 m²
€ 799,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
2 room apartmentin Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
123 m²
€ 670,000
2-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 115.44 m2 with a balcony, parking space and pantry & nbsp; …
5 room apartmentin Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
379 m²
€ 2,600,000
5-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 342.74 m2, with a balcony, 1 parking and a pantry in the ne…
3 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
123 m²
€ 550,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
356 m²
€ 3,250,000
Apartment with 4 & nbsp; bedrooms with area & nbsp; 356 & nbsp; m2, with a balcony, a terrac…
1 room apartmentin Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
81 m²
€ 610,000
& nbsp; 1-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 88.35 m2, balcony, 1 parking and pantry & nbsp; in …
1 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
64 m²
€ 560,000
Apartments комплекса  Martinhal Residences will have a typology from 1 to 4 bedrooms, a…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

