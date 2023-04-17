Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Pinhal Litoral

Residential properties for sale in Leiria, Portugal

Caldas da Rainha
6
Obidos
5
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa
2
Marinha Grande
1
Vieira de Leiria
1
19 properties total found
3 room townhousein Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Amoreira, Portugal
190 m²
€ 350,000
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium in the resort of Praia d'el Rey Beach &a…
Villa 3 room villain Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
116 m²
€ 360,000
 The villa is 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey v…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
146 m²
€ 375,000
3 room townhousein Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
160 m²
€ 350,000
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
Villa 3 room villain Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
291 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
Villa 4 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
6 bath 846 m²
€ 1,900,000
Exclusive villa inserted in the luxury condominium of Praia d'el Rey, in Óbidos. With a land…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
148 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
Condo 3 bedroomsin Obidos, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 710,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
3 room townhousein Obidos, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 610,000
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
Villa 2 room villain Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Vau, Portugal
119 m²
€ 265,000
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area, & nbsp; located in the resor…
Villa 3 room villain Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vau, Portugal
138 m²
€ 360,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 138 sq.m (total area), located on a land plot of 1013 sq.m, with park…
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
230 m²
€ 720,000
New modern villa & nbsp; at Foz do Arelho next to Lagoa de Obidos.House with 4 bedrooms & nb…
Villa 4 room villain Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Vau, Portugal
337 m²
€ 595,000
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
3 room townhousein Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
145 m²
€ 560,000
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with &…
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
193 m²
€ 590,000
Design villa in Foz do Arelho, in the area of & nbsp; Facho. One-story villa of modern archi…

Properties features in Leiria, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir