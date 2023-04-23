UAE
Pool Villas for sale in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
138 m²
€ 850,000
A fantastic opportunity to own this unique villa in a great location in ever-popular Lagos, …
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 374 m²
€ 275,000
A traditional Portuguese townhouse for sale in Lagos, situated on the outskirts in Odiaxere …
Villa 4 room villa
Luz, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
488 m²
€ 1,300,000
An amazing four bedroom villa for sale in Praia da Luz, situated within the Algarves popular…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
311 m²
€ 450,000
***Recently reduced from 550,000*** A well designed and maintained villa found within a q…
Properties features in Lagos, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
