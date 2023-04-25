Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Lagos
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Lagos, Portugal

Sao Goncalo de Lagos
25
Lagos
4
Bensafrim e Barao de Sao Joao
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 138 m²
€ 850,000
A fantastic opportunity to own this unique villa in a great location in ever-popular Lagos, …
Villa 4 room villa in Luz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Luz, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 488 m²
€ 1,300,000
An amazing four bedroom villa for sale in Praia da Luz, situated within the Algarves popular…

Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir