UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Lagos
Houses
Houses for sale in Lagos, Portugal
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
28
Lagos
5
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Townhouse with seaview, located within walking distance of the beach of Porto Mós, in Lagos.…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
145 m²
€ 610,000
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
2 room house
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
€ 437,000
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 535,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
220 m²
€ 895,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath
260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area in Lagos, within walking distance of the city cent…
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath
208 m²
€ 1,299,000
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
404 m²
€ 1,300,000
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath
221 m²
€ 3,100,000
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath
234 m²
€ 1,490,000
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath
174 m²
€ 2,500,000
This villa is approximately 700 m2 in size, and inserted into a plot of 1.541m2. Special att…
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath
365 m²
€ 1,850,000
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
200 m²
€ 795,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
180 m²
€ 695,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you w…
Villa 3 room villa
Luz, Portugal
4 bath
178 m²
€ 1,900,000
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
234 m²
€ 1,995,000
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
223 m²
€ 2,900,000
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
484 m²
€ 3,400,000
Located on a raised position within the resort, this stunning luxury villa with pool benefit…
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 545,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa 4 room villa
Luz, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
488 m²
€ 1,300,000
An amazing four bedroom villa for sale in Praia da Luz, situated within the Algarves popular…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
311 m²
€ 450,000
***Recently reduced from 550,000*** A well designed and maintained villa found within a q…
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 425,000
A traditionally built villa found in a quiet residential area of Lagos. Being so fantastical…
Properties features in Lagos, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map