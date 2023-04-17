Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lagos, Portugal

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Townhouse with seaview, located within walking distance of the beach of Porto Mós, in Lagos.…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 145 m²
€ 610,000
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
2 room housein Lagos, Portugal
2 room house
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
€ 437,000
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
4 room housein Lagos, Portugal
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 535,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
4 room housein Lagos, Portugal
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 220 m²
€ 895,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area in Lagos, within walking distance of the city cent…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 208 m²
€ 1,299,000
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 404 m²
€ 1,300,000
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 221 m²
€ 3,100,000
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 234 m²
€ 1,490,000
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 174 m²
€ 2,500,000
This villa is approximately 700 m2 in size, and inserted into a plot of 1.541m2. Special att…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 365 m²
€ 1,850,000
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 200 m²
€ 795,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 695,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you w…
Villa 3 room villain Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Luz, Portugal
4 bath 178 m²
€ 1,900,000
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 234 m²
€ 1,995,000
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 223 m²
€ 2,900,000
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 484 m²
€ 3,400,000
Located on a raised position within the resort, this stunning luxury villa with pool benefit…
4 room housein Lagos, Portugal
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 545,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa 4 room villain Luz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Luz, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 488 m²
€ 1,300,000
An amazing four bedroom villa for sale in Praia da Luz, situated within the Algarves popular…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 311 m²
€ 450,000
***Recently reduced from 550,000*** A well designed and maintained villa found within a q…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 425,000
A traditionally built villa found in a quiet residential area of Lagos. Being so fantastical…

