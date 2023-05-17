Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

Lagoa e Carvoeiro
3 room townhouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K This development is located in Lagoa, within one of the ma…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
3 room house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 room house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 595,000
The property has been fully refurbished, keeping its charm and original features. On the g…
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
€ 1,200,000
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
€ 1,150,000
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
3 room house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€ 430,000
Semi-detached villa under construction, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferr…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€ 530,000
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€ 995,000
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
Excellent contemporary style villa in Carvoeiro, in a very quiet area. This villa offers hi…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
€ 1,190,000
Excellent 4 bedroom villa in a prime development in Carvoeiro. This 4 bedroom villa has bea…
Villa 5 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
€ 5,500,000
A Quinta by the sea is everyone's dream and we have the same one to visit near the beaches o…
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
€ 2,260,000
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 800,000
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
4 room house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 room house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,295,000
Traditional meets modern in this stunning, furnished farmhouse, making use of natural produc…
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 1,700,000
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,800
Townhouse with modern & nbsp; layout includes 3 bedrooms, a living room, a dining room and a…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 1,295,000
Great farmhouse, located close to the Pestana Golf courses and within walking distance of La…
3 room house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€ 560,000
T1+2 semi detached villa in the new Resort close to Carvoeiro. This villa is very well situa…
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€ 590,000
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 256 m²
Price on request
A stunning, four-bedroom villa that combines traditional Portuguese style with a modern layo…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
€ 660,000
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
€ 1,350,000
4 room house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 room house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,300,000
3 room townhouse in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…

Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

