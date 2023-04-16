Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
A brand new apartment in a brand new resort between 2 of the most delightful towns in the Al…
1 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 bath 70 m²
€ 125,000
1 bedroom flat located in the centre of Lagoa, close to all types of services and commerce. …
1 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² Number of floors 3
€ 259,750
If you love to play golf, this furnished, air conditioned, apartment is perfect for you. Set…
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
82 m²
€ 500,000
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 350,000
CARVOEIRO, ALGARVE . T2 Apartments in a condominium with pool are located in one of the most…
Apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 697 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 240,000
1 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 bath 55 m²
€ 450,000
1 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the be…
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bath 82 m²
€ 550,000
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bath 80 m²
€ 577,500
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the be…

